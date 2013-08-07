GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar hits 7-week high vs yen
* Crude bounces from multi-month lows but glut concerns persist
Aug 7 Rio Tinto's Alcan division said on Wednesday it will shut down its aluminum smelter in Shawinigan, Quebec, by the end of November.
The company said it will immediately shut down 50,000 tonnes of production and take the remaining 50,000 tonnes of capacity offline by the end of November. Some 425 workers will be affected.
The smelter, commissioned in 1942, uses Soderberg technology, which is less energy efficient than newer ways of smelting aluminum.
Rio had said previously that, because of environmental regulations phasing out Soderberg technology in Quebec, its production lines would have to be shut down by the end of 2014 at the latest.
The company is set to report earnings before markets open in London on Thursday.
The closure will make little difference to the aluminum market, which is facing chronic oversupply of about 10 million tonnes. But it underscores the mounting pressure on aluminum producers with high cost, older technology.
Premiums paid by customers who need physical aluminum delivered, like manufacturers, have kept many smelters in the black as London Metal Exchange prices languish under $1,800 per tonne, below the cost of production for a big portion of smelters worldwide.
But physical premiums are expected to fall because of a massive overhaul of the LME warehousing system that could come into effect next April.
TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at its highest since December 2015 on Friday as exporters benefitted from the dollar hitting a six-week high against the yen, while investors waited for a U.S. jobs report that could pave the way for a rate hike as early as next week.
March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22.3 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: A judge on Thursday ordered legal representatives of thousands of shareholders suing Royal Bank of Scotland over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call to prove they have insurance to meet the hefty risks of a trial. * BP: Motorists will be able to fill up their gas tanks at about 1,500 new BP service stations the oil m