LONDON Aug 3 Rio Tinto's CEO
said on Wednesday there was no progress for now on finding
infrastructure financing for the massive Simandou iron ore
project in Guinea even after more than 200 meetings with
possible backers.
Simandou could have a major impact on Guinea's flagging
economy, although iron ore prices are likely to remain under
pressure in a global market expected to stay oversupplied for
the foreseeable future.
The $20 billion Simandou project comprises an iron ore mine
in central Guinea, a 650-kilometre (404-mile) railway and a
deepwater port on the West African country's Atlantic Coast.
CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques, who took office at the start of
July, said the deposit was undoubtedly world class and Rio had
been working to lower project costs through, for instance, a
voluntary redundancy scheme.
"We have been discussing with many parties including the
Chinese on how we could finance the infrastructure. I think we
had more than 200 meetings globally and today there is no secure
pathway in relation to the financing," he told reporters in
London.
"It doesn't mean that we won't have it in three months or
six months or one year or two years."
In May, Rio Tinto submitted feasibility studies to the
Guinean government for the Simandou project, considered the
world's biggest untapped iron ore deposit.
When fully operational, Simandou has the potential to double
Guinea's GDP, while China, the world's largest iron ore consumer
provides an obvious market.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by David Evans)