LONDON Oct 28 Rio Tinto on Friday announced a non-binding agreement to sell its stake in the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea to Chinalco with a view to a final deal in less than six months.

Rio Tinto will receive payments of $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion based on the timing of the development of the project, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Rahul B; editing by Martinne Geller)