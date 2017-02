MELBOURNE Feb 20 Rio Tinto is investing $518 million in driverless trains for its 1,500 kilometre Western Australian iron ore rail network, adding to the driverless trucks at its mines, the world no.2 iron ore miner said on Monday.

"Automation will help us meet our expansion targets in a safe, more efficient and cost-effective way," Rio Tinto iron ore chief Sam Walsh said in a statement.

