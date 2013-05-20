MELBOURNE May 20 Two powerful Australian unions have joined forces to try to take on Rio Tinto Ltd at its iron ore mines, where workers have not had union representation for around two decades, the two unions said on Monday.

The Australian Workers' Union (AWU) and the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) confirmed a media report that they have put aside years of conflict and decided to launch a campaign to attract workers at the world no.2 iron ore miner's Western Australian mines.

The push could pose a new challenge for Rio Tinto just as it is trying to cut $5 billion in costs across its operations amid a downturn in commodity prices and a clamour from shareholders to improve returns.

In the mining sector, the CFMEU has largely been focused on coal mines on Australia's east coast, where it led a campaign against BHP Billiton Ltd in Queensland, with rolling work stoppages hitting production at mines for more than a year until an agreement was reached in 2012.

CFMEU mining and energy division president Tony Maher said the AWU would also free up resources from the east coast, where it recently succeeded in winning rights for workers to bargain at Rio Tinto's Bell Bay aluminium smelter in Tasmania following an aggressive two-year campaign.

"The iron ore -- it's something that's been unfinished business for decades now," Maher told Reuters.

Rio's Pilbara mines and rail network are considered the most efficient in the world, helped by driverless trucks and trains run from a NASA-like centre, 1,000 km (625 miles) away in Perth, an issue he said was a concern.

"My experience is that employees want to be properly consulted and not just told, 'This is it'," Maher said.

"And they want to look at the safety considerations. Very big machines running around on their own does raise questions of safety."

Rio Tinto said it would comment on the unions' planned campaign later on Monday.