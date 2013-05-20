MELBOURNE May 20 Two powerful Australian unions
have joined forces to try to take on Rio Tinto Ltd at
its iron ore mines, where workers have not had union
representation for around two decades, the two unions said on
Monday.
The Australian Workers' Union (AWU) and the Construction,
Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) confirmed a media
report that they have put aside years of conflict and decided to
launch a campaign to attract workers at the world no.2 iron ore
miner's Western Australian mines.
The push could pose a new challenge for Rio Tinto just as it
is trying to cut $5 billion in costs across its operations amid
a downturn in commodity prices and a clamour from shareholders
to improve returns.
In the mining sector, the CFMEU has largely been focused on
coal mines on Australia's east coast, where it led a campaign
against BHP Billiton Ltd in Queensland, with
rolling work stoppages hitting production at mines for more than
a year until an agreement was reached in 2012.
CFMEU mining and energy division president Tony Maher said
the AWU would also free up resources from the east coast, where
it recently succeeded in winning rights for workers to bargain
at Rio Tinto's Bell Bay aluminium smelter in Tasmania following
an aggressive two-year campaign.
"The iron ore -- it's something that's been unfinished
business for decades now," Maher told Reuters.
Rio's Pilbara mines and rail network are considered the most
efficient in the world, helped by driverless trucks and trains
run from a NASA-like centre, 1,000 km (625 miles) away in Perth,
an issue he said was a concern.
"My experience is that employees want to be properly
consulted and not just told, 'This is it'," Maher said.
"And they want to look at the safety considerations. Very
big machines running around on their own does raise questions of
safety."
Rio Tinto said it would comment on the unions' planned
campaign later on Monday.