MELBOURNE Feb 10 World no.2 iron ore
miner Rio Tinto lost a court fight on Friday
which could see unions regaining power at the company's highly
profitable iron ore mines in Western Australia as well as at
rival BHP Billiton's mines.
The High Court of Australia on Friday refused a request by
Rio Tinto to appeal a ruling by the Federal Court which
established that a 2008 agreement Rio Tinto had with its Pilbara
iron ore miners in Western Australia, bypassing unions, was not
valid.
The result clears the way for unions to recruit Rio Tinto
workers in the Pilbara iron ore region, where miners have
shunned union representation for many years, and could flow
through to other companies with similar agreements.
Rio Tinto was not immediately available to comment on the
decision, however Chief Executive Tom Albanese said on Thursday
he was worried about escalating labour costs in Australia, now
one of the most expensive places the company is operating.
"Throughout Australia we've been impacted by rising costs
and what I'm concerned about is declining productivity," he told
reporters after the company reported a 6 percent drop in
underlying earnings for July-December.
BHP Billiton is facing a one-week strike next week at its
Bowen Basin coal mines in Australia, where CEO Marius Kloppers
said this week union demands go beyond wages and conditions and
will affect the the company's expansion plans.
The Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU),
which brought the case against Rio Tinto, welcomed the decision.
"This is potentially quite significant for the unions,"
Andrew Vickers, general secretary of the CFMEU, told Reuters.
He said it would take some time for workers in the Pilbara
to digest the ruling and decide whether they wanted to join the
union and let the union represent them in bargaining with Rio
Tinto.
