SYDNEY Oct 17 Rio Tinto RIO.L> is considering making further investments in parts of its Australian aluminium business that is not earmarked for divestment, Rio Tinto Alcan division chief executive Jacynthe Cote told a media teleconference on Monday.

Cote said the company was particlarly focusing on its bauxite mining and alumina refining operations in Queensland state.

"It all depends of the quality of the assets," Cote said. (Reporting by James Regan; editing by Michael Smith)