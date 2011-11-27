BRIEF-Graubuendner kantonalbank FY group profit stable at CHF 168.5 million
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
SYDNEY Nov 28 Global miner Rio Tinto expects low growth in United States, the world's largest economy in 2012, its chief executive said on Monday.
"I would expect to see low levels of growth in 2012," Rio Chief Executive Tom Albanese said in a presentation to investors referring to the United States. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 9 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is weighing a possible sale of The Body Shop retail chain, it said on Thursday as it posted higher sales and profits.
