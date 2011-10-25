PERTH Oct 25 World no.2 iron ore miner Rio Tinto blamed weak iron ore prices on larger rival Vale of Brazil's decision to shift some shipments going to Europe to China.

"The softening in iron ore prices relates to Vale shipping material that was destined for Europe into China," Rio Tinto Australia CEO and iron ore head Sam Walsh told the Commonwealth Business Forum. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)