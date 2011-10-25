BRIEF-Kincora completes private placement
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PERTH Oct 25 World no.2 iron ore miner Rio Tinto blamed weak iron ore prices on larger rival Vale of Brazil's decision to shift some shipments going to Europe to China.
"The softening in iron ore prices relates to Vale shipping material that was destined for Europe into China," Rio Tinto Australia CEO and iron ore head Sam Walsh told the Commonwealth Business Forum. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, the former American International Group Inc chief executive, has reached a settlement that ends his 12-year battle with the New York attorney general's office, which accused him of orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: