NEW YORK, April 30 Rio Tinto Alcan
has suspended anode production at its
424,000-tonne-per-year Alma aluminum smelter in northern Quebec
while it investigates the cause of a fatal accident overnight.
The anode operations at the site will remain shut until
further notice after an employee died following an accident at
the plant, the company said on Tuesday.
Aluminum production is not affected, a spokeswoman said.
The accident happened early on Tuesday morning, and the
company would make no other details available while it
investigates the cause, she said.
The plant, which is located in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean,
about 310 miles (500 km) northeast of Montreal, produces 250,000
anodes per year.
Carbon anodes, which are made from petroleum coke, liquid
pitch and recycled carbon material, are used to pass an
electrical current through alumina, the key raw ingredient, to
convert it into aluminum.
The accident comes a year after a prolonged contract dispute
between the company and the union that led to the company
locking out unionized workers.
For just over six months last year, Rio operated the plant
with non-unionized workers at about one-third of capacity. The
output cuts caused a shortage of high-quality rod used by North
American cable and wire makers.