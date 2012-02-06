* No labor talks scheduled
TORONTO, Feb 6 Rio Tinto's lockout
of workers at its Alcan division's big Alma aluminum smelter in
northern Quebec looks set to drag on, and the company said on
Monday that no talks were scheduled.
"I wouldn't put a timeline to (talks) right now because
nothing is scheduled," said Rio Tinto Alcan spokesman Bryan
Tucker.
Rio Tinto Alcan locked unionized workers out at the 438,000
tonne smelter, in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, on Jan. 1,
after talks on a new contract failed. The old contract expired
on Dec. 31 and the two sides had been talking since October.
Rio has been operating the plant with non-unionized workers
at about one-third of capacity since early January.
The Anglo-Australian miner said on Friday it will restart
two suspended lines of production at its Shawinigan smelter in
Quebec, bringing that plant back to full production, although
Tucker said the plant will only be back at full capacity in May.
Rio closed the lines, two of four at the 100,000 tonne
plant, in late December after a major power problem.
The company has earmarked the smelter, which was
commissioned in the early 1940s, for permanent shutdown in
December 2014.
LOCKOUT CRITICIZED
The United Steelworkers union, which represents the more
than 750 unionized workers at Alma, has sharply criticized Rio
for the lockout and accused the mining giant of beginning "a
major assault on workers and communities".
One sticking point is Rio's plan to increase the proportion
of contract employees at the plant to 27 percent from 10.7
percent. The union says the contract workers would be paid half
the wages currently earned by unionized employees.
"Accepting this demand would cause a dramatic downward
economic spiral not only for the workers but for members of the
community, which would see income, local business sales and tax
revenues drop precipitously," said Daniel Roy, Quebec director
of United Steelworkers.
The union is organizing a global campaign against Rio
Tinto's and has letters of support from unions in Canada and
beyond, said USW official Guy Farrell.
"This is a fight we are having for future generations. This
is not a fight for those that are working at Alma right now,"
Farrell said.
Rio Tinto acquired the bulk of its Canadian operations
through its $38 billion takeover of Canadian aluminum producer
Alcan in November 2007.
MERGER BACKLASH
The USW and other unions have roundly criticized the federal
government's approval of several foreign acquisitions of major
Canadian companies, as acrimonious labor disputes have often
erupted following the close of some of these deals.
Roughly 3,000 Ontario workers of Vale
went on strike for nearly a year in 2009, while a
separate strike at Vale's Voisey's Bay facility in Atlantic
Canada lasted for about 17 months.
Vale acquired most of its Canadian operations when it bought
Inco for C$19.2 billion in 2007.
In December, Canada and U.S. Steel settled a court
case that started in 2009, when Ottawa sought to fine the
company for breaking job-protection promises made when it bought
Canadian steelmaker Stelco in 2007.
Last week, Caterpillar Inc said it would close its
Electro-Motive locomotive plant in London, Ontario, and lay off
at least 450 workers, after months of unsuccessful talks with
the Canadian Auto Workers union.
Caterpillar acquired Electo-Motive for $820 million in 2010
and it was a part of its Alabama-based Progress Rail Services
unit, which competes with General Electric Co and
Bombardier Inc. Workers at the London plant have been
locked out since the beginning of 2012.
(Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway and Janet
Guttsman)