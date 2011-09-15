BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser CEO comments on Mead Johnson deal
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says sees 3 percent like for like revenue growth in 2017
Sept 15 Rio Tinto Finance sold $2 billion of three-part senior unsecured notes late Wednesday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Barclay's Capital, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, HSBC, and Societe Generale were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: Rio Tinto Finance TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.25 PCT MATURITY 9/20/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.40 FIRST PAY 3/20/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.378 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/19/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 148 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.15 BLN COUPON 3.75 PCT MATURITY 9/20/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.744 FIRST PAY 3/20/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.781 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/19/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 178 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $350 MLN COUPON 5.2O PCT MATURITY 11/01/2040 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 102.285 FIRST PAY 11/02/2011 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 5.049 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/19/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 178 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says sees 3 percent like for like revenue growth in 2017
Feb 10 London property and investment company Great Portland Estates said it had sold the freehold of Rathbone Square to an entity owned by German real estate investment trust WestInvest Gesellschaft and property assets manager Deka Immobilien Investment for a headline price of 435 million pounds ($543 million).
Feb 10 Shell and partners will be able to expand the plant processing gas from the giant Ormen Lange field off Norway, the Norwegian oil directorate said on Friday.