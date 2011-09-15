Sept 15 Rio Tinto Finance sold $2 billion of three-part senior unsecured notes late Wednesday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Barclay's Capital, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, HSBC, and Societe Generale were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: Rio Tinto Finance TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.25 PCT MATURITY 9/20/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.40 FIRST PAY 3/20/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.378 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/19/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 148 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.15 BLN COUPON 3.75 PCT MATURITY 9/20/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.744 FIRST PAY 3/20/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.781 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/19/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 178 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $350 MLN COUPON 5.2O PCT MATURITY 11/01/2040 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 102.285 FIRST PAY 11/02/2011 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 5.049 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/19/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 178 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS