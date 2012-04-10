April 10 Rio Verde Minerals Development Corp
said it got a trial mining permit for its Fosfatar
phosphate project in Brazil.
The trial mining permit, known as Guia de Utilizacao, is
renewable up to 36 months, the company said.
Rio Verde develops fertilizer projects, including one potash
project, in north and northeastern Brazil.
"The granting of the trial mining license ... keeps us on
track to make the transition from developer to producer with the
aim to start production by end of 2012," Chief Executive Stephen
Keith said in a statement.
The permit has been given by the Brazilian National
Department of Mineral Production and allows the company to trial
mine up to 100,000 tonnes of phosphate bearing material per
year.
Rio Verde said the Fosfatar project is located close to
several fertilizer consumers and the port city of Belem in the
state of Para.
Shares of Rio Verde closed at 34 Canadian cents on Monday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)