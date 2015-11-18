(Adds Liverpool statement)
SANTIAGO Nov 18 Chilean retailer Ripley
on Wednesday said it had talked with a number of
companies about developing its business in Colombia and
elsewhere, but had reached no concrete agreement.
Mexico's high-end department store chain Liverpool
also said it has been in touch with Ripley but
has not reached a deal, according to a statement.
Earlier on Wednesday, a Mexican newspaper columnist said
Mexico's Liverpool was planning to buy a 50 percent stake in
Ripley, which has operations in Chile, Peru and Colombia. The
report sent Ripley's shares up around 27 percent.
"The company is permanently in contact with various parties
in the global mass consumer industry, among those Liverpool, to
exchange experiences, share good practice and explore business
possibilities of mutual benefit," Ripley said in a statement.
"To date no concrete result has been reached."
