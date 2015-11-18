SANTIAGO Nov 18 Chilean retailer Ripley
said on Wednesday that it had held talks with a number
of companies about developing its business in Colombia and
elsewhere, but that no concrete agreement had yet been reached.
Earlier on Wednesday, a Mexican newspaper reported that
Mexican retail chain Liverpool was planning to
buy a 50 percent stake in Ripley, which has operations in Chile,
Peru and Colombia. The report sent Ripley's shares up around 15
percent.
"The company is permanently in contact with various parties
in the global mass consumer industry, among those Liverpool, to
exchange experiences, share good practice and explore business
possibilities of mutual benefit," Ripley said in a statement.
"To date no concrete result has been reached."
