(Adds details about deal size, background)
MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexican high-end department
store chain Liverpool on Tuesday said it had
reached an agreement to acquire Chilean retailer Ripley
in a deal that values the target at 813 billion Chilean pesos
($1.2 billion).
Liverpool said has it has agreed a deal with the Calderon
family, Ripley's majority owner, offering to pay 420 Chilean
pesos per share for the target. The Mexican firm said it would
consider the deal successful if it acquires at least 25.5
percent of Ripley.
The offer represents a premium of about 25 percent to
Ripley's closing price on the Santiago Stock Exchange on
Tuesday.
The agreement is still subject to various conditions,
including regulatory approval, Liverpool said in a statement to
Mexico's bourse. The acquisition includes an option for
Liverpool to buy additional shares five years after the deal
goes through.
Ripley, which has 69 stores in Chile and Peru, was in talks
with various companies last year about developing its business.
Mexican press had previously reported rumors about a Liverpool
acquisition.
($1 = 661.9000 Chilean pesos)
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez and Adriana Barrera; Writing by
Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Sandra Maler and Kenneth Maxwell)