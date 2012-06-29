TOKYO, June 29 RHJ International, a holding company of U.S. buyout firm Ripplewood Holdings, will close its office in Tokyo as it shifts its focus to managing a financial institution from private equity investments, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Belgian company RHJ was previously one of the most active investors in Japan and had large holdings in Japanese firms but began a transformation towards becoming a financial services group after the purchase of Kleinwort Benson from Germany's Commerzbank in 2009.

Ripplewood bought a failed Japanese bank, Long Term Credit Bank, in 2000 and renamed it Shinsei Bank. It became public in 2004.

Ripplewood also bought a telecom company in 2003 in what was then the country's highest leveraged buyout and later sold it to Softbank Corp.

The closure of the office would appear to indicate that Japan is no longer an attractive market for investors like Ripplewood, which snapped up distressed assets in Japan and turned around their business.

RHJ has not been active in making new investments in recent years. Rather it has been offloading its assets, including Seagaia, a resort complex in southern Japan, and Asahi Tec, a maker of iron castings used in cars.

RHJ International will continue managing its investments in Japan, including Shaklee Global Group, a consumer products maker, and a consulting firm Sigmaxyz, said the person, asking not to be identified because the information is not public.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Robert Birsel)