MILAN Feb 27 The board of debt-laden real
estate group Risanamento has delayed final approval of a
vital sale of its Paris assets to allow for a legal assessment
on whether the transaction is compatible with its debt
restructuring plan.
The planned sale to UK-based fund Chelsfield concerns nine
high-end properties in central Paris and would help the company
reduce the bulk of its 1.8 billion euro ($2.46 billion) debt.
But a group of investors, including former key shareholder
Zunino Investimenti, have challenged the sale, Risanamento said
in a statement on Thursday.
The deal to sell the company's prize assets would likely
torpedo a joint takeover offer from U.S. businessman Tom Barrack
and Risanamento's founder Luigi Zunino launched last week.
Risanamento was the biggest Italian real estate casualty of
the credit crunch of 2009, when falling property prices and the
end of easy bank lending made its 3 billion euro debt hard to
sustain.
Lured in by the Paris assets, Zunino and Tom Barrack, owner
of investment fund Colony Capital, launched a takeover offer for
the whole of Risanamento, which has yet to respond to it.
Colony Capital said it would pay 0.20 euros for each
Risanamento share held by the banks and would then offer
remaining shareholders 0.25 euros per share.
($1 = 0.7309 euros)
