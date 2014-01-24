BRIEF-HSBC CEO Gulliver to announce he will leave the bank in 2018 - WSJ
* HSBC Holdings Plc CEO Stuart Gulliver to announce he will leave the bank in 2018 - WSJ, citing a source Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2ndoiuz Further company coverage:
MILAN Jan 24 Italian property company Risanamento said on Friday it had accepted an offer from Chelsfield/The Olayan Group to buy a portfolio of property located in Paris for 1.225 billion euros ($1.68 billion).
In a statement Risanamento said it would cash in more than 230 million euros after stripping out debt relating to the property when the deal closed.
The company said it would make a consolidated capital gain of more than 280 million euros. ($1 = 0.7310 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)
WASHINGTON, March 12 Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many Republicans.
LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Variety.com) - "Kong: Skull Island" emerged victorious after a battle of the beasts that pitted the giant ape movie against the Wolverine's last stand. Cresting a wave of good reviews, "Kong: Skull Island" topped the domestic box office, racking up a mighty $61 million. That handily beat estimates, which had "Kong: Skull Island" debuting to between $45 million and $50 million.