MILAN Feb 21 U.S.-based investment fund Colony
Capital said on Friday it had offered to buy the stakes in
Risanamento held by the loss-making real estate group's
creditor banks at 0.2 euros per share and would then offer 0.25
euros for remaining shares.
The offer, which has been sent to the bank shareholders on
February 17, would be carried out through the vehicle OUI, the
fund said.
OUI is 70 percent owned by Colony while the rest is held by
Italian businessman Luigi Zunino who is the founder of
Risanamento.
Colony capital said the offer included the reimbursement of
part of Risanamento's debt as well as the purchase of a Paris
property portfolio for 195 million euros.