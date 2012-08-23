MILAN Aug 23 Italy's real estate group Risanamento said on Thursday it was in preliminary talks with real estate assets manager Hines Italia Sgr about the sale of Milan's Santa Giulia housing project.

An Italian newspaper reported on Wednesday about an interest from Hines for the area that Risanamento is trying to sell.

Shares in Risanamento were suspended at 0823 GMT and were indicated up 14.14 percent, after closing up 21.63 percent on Wednesday.

(Reporting By Antonella Ciancio)