MILAN, March 5 Risanamento investor
Luigi Zunino has dropped a legal action against a vital sale of
the Italian real estate group's Paris assets, a source with
knowledge of the matter said.
The planned sale to UK-based fund Chelsfield concerns nine
high-end properties in central Paris and would help the company
reduce the bulk of its 1.8 billion euro ($2.5 billion) debt.
"Zunino's lawyers have dropped the legal action today
during a court hearing," the source told Reuters on Wedenesday,
adding the disposal could now go ahead.
($1 = 0.7278 euros)
