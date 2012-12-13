MILAN Dec 13 Italian real estate company
Risanamento will start exclusive talks with fund Idea
Fimit for the sale of the huge Santa Giulia development area on
the outskirts of Milan, it said on Thursday.
In a statement, the company said exclusive negotiations will
last until Feb. 15.
Risanamento was the biggest Italian real estate victim of a
financial crunch in 2009 when falling property prices and the
end of easy lending made its large debt hard to sustain.
The board of Risanamento, which is burdened by 1.9 billion
euros ($2.5 billion) of debt, met on Thursday to review two
offers for Santa Giulia, one from Idea Fimit and the other from
real estate asset manager Hines Italia Sgr.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Danilo Masoni)