MILAN Dec 13 Italian real estate company
Risanamento said on Thursday it will start exclusive
talks with fund Idea Fimit for the sale of the huge Santa Giulia
development area on the outskirts of Milan.
In a statement, the company said exclusive negotiations will
last until Feb. 15.
Risanamento was the biggest Italian real estate victim of a
financial crunch in 2009 when falling property prices and the
end of easy lending made its large debt hard to sustain.
The board of Risanamento met on Thursday to review two
offers for Santa Giulia, one from Idea Fimit and the other from
real estate asset manager Hines Italia Sgr.
The proposal from Idea Fimit foresees the creation of a fund
with 60-80 million euros of fresh capital, into which the Santa
Giulia assets, worth 650-700 million euros, would also be
transferred, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Dec. 12.
Shares in Risanamento, which have risen 70 percent over the
last twelve months, ended 5.1 percent higher at 0.172 euros on
Thursday.
