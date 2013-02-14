MILAN Feb 14 Italian real estate company
Risanamento said on Thursday it extended the deadline
for the end of exclusive talks with fund Idea Fimit for the sale
of the huge Santa Giulia development area on the outskirts of
Milan.
The deadline was extended to March 31 from Feb. 15, the
company said in a statement.
Parallel talks with U.S. private equity fund Global Asset
Capital for the property have ended without a sale, Risanamento
said.
Risanamento was the biggest Italian real estate victim of a
financial crunch in 2009, when falling property prices and the
end of easy lending forced it to restructure its debt.
The proposal from Idea Fimit foresees the creation of a fund
with 60-80 million euros of fresh capital, into which the Santa
Giulia assets, worth 650-700 million euros, would be
transferred, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Dec. 12.