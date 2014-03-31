MILAN, March 31 Italian property firm Risanamento said on Monday a Milan judge had rejected a legal challenge from a group of companies led by its former owner Luigi Zuino aimed at blocking a vital sale of prized French assets.

Debt-laden Risanamento has accepted a 1.2 billion euro ($1.7 billion) offer by Britain's Chelsfield Partners for nine high-end properties in the heart of Paris.

Following Zunino's move, Chelsfield had said it was ready to keep the deal on hold until April 4.

Italian bank UniCredit, a key shareholder and creditor of the Italian property company, had warned Risanamento's future was at risk if it failed to sell its French assets, according to a document seen by Reuters. ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Danilo Masoni)