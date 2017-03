MILAN, March 14 The board of Italian property company Risanamento has given the final green light to the sale of prized Paris properties to Chelsfield/The Olayan Group, a source close to the matter said confirming a press report.

The board met on Thursday and a statement is expected later on Friday. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Paola Arosio)