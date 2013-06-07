MILAN, June 7 Shares in Italian real estate company Risanamento rose sharply at the start of trade on Friday following a report an Italian businessman was considering buying a majority stake and launching an offer on the outstanding shares.

Luigi Zunino, the man who founded Risanamento, has tabled a binding offer to buy the stake in Risanamento from a series of banks and investors at 0.25 euros per share.

The paper said Zunino would then launch a bid on the shares he did not already own.

At 0705 GMT Risanamanto shares were up 6.7 percent at 0.2476 euros.

Risanamento was not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)