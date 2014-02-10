BRIEF-Kuwait's Abyaar Real Estate Development FY loss widens
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
MILAN Feb 10 Shares in Italy's Risanamento shed over 4 percent in early trade on Monday after the property group said a fellow real estate firm had asked a Milan court to seize some of its assets in relation to a dispute over cleaning up a building site.
Shares were down 4.34 percent at 0809 GMT, at 0.19 euro cents, against a broadly flat Milan bourse.
Risanamento said in a statement Milanosesto had asked the court to authorise seizing assets of the group and its Immobiliare Cascina Rubina unit worth up to 228 million euros ($310.5 million).
The claim is in connection with the 2010 sale to Milanosesto of an industrial site in Milan which once hosted the Falck steel factory.
Risanamento said it believed the claim by Milanosesto was groundless adding an hearing was set for Feb. 17. ($1 = 0.7343 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Valentina Za)
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.
BEIJING, March 19 China will control rapid flows of bank credit to the property sector to help contain risks, the head of the country's top economic planning agency said on Sunday.