Fed approves Nordea Bank's application for New York branch
NEW YORK, April 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday that it has approved Nordea Bank AG's application to establish a bank branch in New York.
May 12 Rise Inc :
* Appoints Masakazu Jitsuhara as new president of the company to replace Kiyoyuki Kawabata, which will be officially decided on June 24
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YvFkoY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, April 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday that it has approved Nordea Bank AG's application to establish a bank branch in New York.
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition