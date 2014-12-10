BRIEF-Zhong Zhu Healthcare Holding to sell 70 pct stake in real estate unit at 317 mln yuan
* Says it will sell 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary at 317 million yuan to a Zhuhai-based landscaping works company
Dec 10 Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says wins two residential sites in Hebei province for a combined 128.7 million yuan ($20.84 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vD8Orx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1763 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Poland has opened books on a dual-tranche euro issue, according to a lead.
* Mandates banks for arranging meetings with investors for the purpose of Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Sustainable Bond issuance