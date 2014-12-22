BRIEF-Greenbay Properties announces equity raising of about 650 mln rand
* Says announces equity raising of approximately ZAR 650 million
Dec 22 Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 369.8 million yuan ($59.44 million) in Jinan city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HoWcez
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2213 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DUBAI, March 16 Gulf stock markets look set to rise on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected but signalled no acceleration in the pace of monetary tightening - good news for Gulf equities that are vulnerable to interest rates.
MELBOURNE, March 16 Chinese group, the Global CEO Fortune Club, on Thursday launched its first overseas fund with an aim to invest in Australian infrastructure projects.