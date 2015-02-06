Feb 6 Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 5.7 billion yuan ($912.95 million) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 9

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zVZZjV; bit.ly/16M04LQ

