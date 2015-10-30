NEW YORK Oct 30 The use of term loans to finance acquisitions by highly-rated US companies is rising amid a late surge of M&A activity in the fourth quarter as companies such as drug retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance opt for more medium-term financing to give greater flexibility around when to tap volatile bond markets.

A busy year for M&A in the US has been capped by a run of multibillion acquisition loans in recent weeks backing Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc's US$9.4bn acquisition of pharmacy chain Rite Aid and hard disk maker Western Digital's US$19bn acquisition of SanDisk Corp, among others, which show the increasing use of term loans to finance acquisitions.

Walgreen's acquisition is backed by a US$12.8bn bridge loan, which is expected to be refinanced by term loans and bonds and Western Digital's acquisition is backed with around US$18.1bn of loans, including US$9bn of term loans, US$8.1bn of secured and unsecured bridge loans and a US$1bn revolving credit.

An even bigger financing could be brewing backing pharmaceutical giant Pfizer's acquisition of Botox-maker Allergan, which has a market value of US$113bn.

"Term loans are stacking up," a banker said.

Until recently, US acquisitions were typically financed with bridge loans that were quickly refinanced with bond issues, but the use of term loans started to increase earlier this year. Bond pricing also widened amid wider global markets volatility in September and October, which makes term loans look more attractive.

US health insurance company Anthem Inc included US$4bn of three- and five-year term loans in a financing package backing its US$54.2bn acquisition of Cigna Corp in July. Managed health care company Aetna also put a US$3.2bn three-year term loan in place in August to help finance its US$37bn acquisition of Humana.

In the third quarter of 2015, US$19bn of term loans were issued to finance acquisitions by highly rated US companies, compared to US$14bn in the second quarter and only US$7.32bn a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

"Anthem and Aetna use term loans - if there are any other bridges coming in 2015, chances are they'll also have a term loan," the banker said.

Term loans are commonly seen in European acquisition finance on deals including a US$31.5bn financing which backs Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' acquisition of Allergan Generics and which includes US$4.5bn of three- and five-year term loans in a package which also comprises a US$4.5bn revolving credit and a US$22.5bn 364-day bridge loan.

Global brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is also expected to use pre-payable term loans on a jumbo US$70bn financing backing its US100bn-plus acquisition of rival brewer SABMiller.The term loans will allow the company to stagger its bond issues and avoid being held to ransom by the bond market which can charge significant new issue premiums to issue in size, bankers said.

Bridge loans typically have pricing 'step ups' to encourage companies to issue, but some US companies with outstanding bridge loans have not been rushing to issue bonds after September and October's volatility pushed pricing wider and made refinancing more expensive.

This has left arranging banks holding the exposure for longer than anticipated, which hits returns. Although bridge loan pricing increases over time, banks are not able to reuse the capital quickly, and have to allocate more against the exposure.

US acquisition financing now typically consists of three- and five-year term loans which can be refinanced at any point, bridge loans to longer-term fixed-rate bonds, or a combination of both, bankers said.

"It (term loans) allows you to issue bonds whenever you want, rather than when the market tells you to," the banker said.

While higher-paying term loans are good news for investor banks looking to add higher-paying funded assets to their portfolios, including liquid US regional banks, some lenders could face capacity issues if drawn term loans increase.

"I don't think there's room on everybody's books, I think some banks will have to choose where they want to allocate capital," a second banker said. "Banks are doing a lot of things for their key relationships - it just depends how strong their relationships are with their clients."

While drawn term loans offer higher margins, banks have to allocate more capital against the loans, which can dilute return on equity and also push risk-weighted assets higher.

Term loans are good for borrowers, as they are not underwritten, unlike bridge loans, which save a set of fees. AB InBev has managed to avoid this on its self-arranged US$70bn loan, but not all companies will be able to match the global brewer's pulling power with its banks.

Lower-rated companies could find it more difficult to raise term loans, particularly deals for mid-BBB rated issuers with small bank groups that want to put a significant amount of term loan in place to avoid being forced into the bond market.

"I think that's a much tougher trade than the InBev trade," said the first banker. "The InBev numbers will be astronomical, but it's InBev." (Editing By Jon Methven)