NEW YORK, June 7 (IFR) - The Federal Reserve Board of Governors met on Thursday afternoon to discuss the final interagency draft rule outlining the proposed new formula for large commercial banks to calculate risk-based capital weightings for securitized products held on their trading books.

Importantly, the Fed also proposed a separate new rule using the exact same calculations to determine risk weightings for these products held on the broader banking books of all US banks.

The new method will replace the use of credit ratings to calculate risk-based capital. The removal of credit ratings from risk-based capital rules was mandated by the Dodd-Frank Act.

The level and quality of a bank's capital is a primary factor in its ability to withstand adverse conditions. The uncertainty of banks' capital positions -- which were historically determined by the credit ratings on the securities held by the institution -- was a major factor in the 2008 turmoil leading to the financial crisis.

"Pre-crisis capital requirements were inadequate for securitized and other traded instruments," said Thomas Hoenig, a director of the FDIC, at the beginning of today's session.

"Capital is important because it acts as a financial cushion, reducing incentives for firms to take excessive risks."

In the place of credit ratings, the so-called simplified supervisory formula approach (SSFA) was proposed in a December ruling as the new method of calculating risk-based capital weightings.

This method bases risk capital on so-called subordination levels, or a securitized bond's level of cushion protecting a transaction's senior-most slices, as well as the cumulative losses on the underlying collateral.

The Fed received many comments from the securitization community with numerous criticisms, including the fact that the reliance on cumulative losses was too backward looking. Today's final draft rule incorporated only a handful of the industry's feedback and suggestions.

From an initial view of today's final draft rule, the only major revision made to the securitization portion of the SSFA calculation is that now the Fed is going to base part of its risk-based capital rules on delinquencies of the underlying assets -- which is more forward-looking than looking at cumulative losses, according to securitization specialists.

This is an attempt to include a more risk-sensitive approach to the new formula, which was criticized for treating all securitized products the same, regardless of collateral type, and placing onerous capital requirements on some products.

Despite the fact that the final rule now looks at delinquencies, and hence can have a more nuanced view of credit quality within a transaction, the other aspects of the proposed rule will remain in place -- namely, that the final rule does not give credit to numerous forms of "credit enhancement", or protection, which are used for securitized transactions.

In its final form, the rule still focuses on subordination levels to calculate risk weightings, and as such doesn't take into consideration credit enhancements outside the structure, according to an analysis conducted by Brian Lancaster, the co-head of structured-product strategy and analytics at Royal Bank of Scotland.

The final rule could be overly punitive for securitizations where other forms of credit enhancement, such as overcollateralization, excess spread, B-notes, or even equity are utilized.

Moreover, according to Lancaster, the final rule announced today will allow banks an option to choose either the SSFA formula or a more complex version of the formula.

The more complex approach requires banks to model their expected losses on these securities to determine capital. It is not clear how many banks would opt to do this, Lancaster said.

What's more, it would also mean that banks which don't have the capacity to do this type of modeling (perhaps smaller ones) could be on a different regulatory capital regime than larger institutions that do have the capacity.

"This is one of the things that the SSFA was supposed to deal with in the first place, i.e., come up with a simple formula that would put banks with modelling capacity and no modelling capacity on an equal footing," Lancaster told IFR.

