By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 19 One of my first assignments as a
newly-minted graduate in the late 1990s was to produce a 30-year
forecast for the Bangladesh taka against the U.S. dollar on
behalf of a client contemplating a multi-billion dollar
investment.
Even then, I realised this was not a sensible question. I
wasn't even sure how much of Bangladesh would still be above sea
level in 30 years, let alone the exchange rate. If the economics
of the project depended on an exchange rate forecast in three
decades time, it was not a very good project.
But the client is always right, so we produced a forecast,
and everyone was happy. The client got an independent
third-party forecast to use in their financial calculations and
we got paid. If the forecast turned out wrong, the clients could
blame their independent forecaster, and we could blame an
unforeseen change in circumstances.
Like many other analysts, I have spent most of my working
life producing forecasts of one sort or another -- ranging from
interest rates and exchange rates to metal prices, oil prices
and politics.
For an analyst, the solution to any problem is always more
information, more data and more sophisticated models, so
decisions can be based on more accurate predictions about the
future.
But the truth is that we are not very good at it.
In some areas, our forecasting has become amazingly
accurate. We understand the laws of physics well enough to land
a spacecraft on a comet just 4 km across and hurtling through
space at 38 km per second after a journey of more than ten
years.
Employing enormous super-computers, we can make short-term
weather forecasts that are far more accurate than 30 years ago.
Britain's four-day weather forecast is now as accurate as the
one-day forecast was in 1980, according to the Meteorological
Office.
But once we move beyond physical systems to systems
involving human agents who adapt and learn from their
surroundings, or push the forecasting horizon further into the
future, forecasting accuracy breaks down quickly.
With hundreds of PhDs and lots of fancy dynamic stochastic
general equilibrium (DSGE) models about how the economy works,
the world's top central banks cannot reliably predict
unemployment, inflation and growth even six months ahead let
alone spot looming recessions and financial crises.
Large-scale weather and climate models quickly break down
once the forecasting horizon is pushed further into the future.
For much of the first part of this year, the major models have
been predicting an El Nino in the Pacific which has still not
occurred.
None of the world's intelligence agencies and international
relations specialists successfully predicted the sudden collapse
of the Soviet Union, or the fall of the Berlin Wall, or the Arab
Spring.
And no one has consistently and successfully predicted bond
yields, stock market valuations or oil prices with a track
record that cannot be explained simply by random chance.
These are all examples of complex adaptive systems (CAS) in
which all the components are tightly linked to one another, can
adapt to past outcomes, and are sometimes very sensitive to even
a small change in conditions deep within the system, which
occasionally produces an enormous change in outcomes through
cascading effects and reinforcing feedback.
When it comes to complex and adaptive systems, our
forecasting abilities have not improved much since classical
times, when Paris of Troy pronounced Aphrodite the most
beautiful goddess and abducted Helen of Sparta without realising
it would set in motion a complex chain of events that would end
with the destruction of his home city.
COPE WITH UNCERTAINTY
The common response is to redouble our efforts, collect more
information and build more sophisticated models. But perhaps it
makes more sense to focus on managing uncertainty about the
future rather than trying to predict it out of existence.
In a powerful paper on "Dealing with femtorisks in
international relations," published in the Proceedings of the
National Academy of Sciences, an international group of
researchers argue the best way to deal with low probability/high
consequence risks which occur in complex adaptive systems is to
create "new ways of coping with uncertainties that do not depend
on precise forecasts of the probability and consequences of
future events."
Rather than employing the forecasting approach central to
elementary physics and relying on "improvements in the quality
of predictions about increasingly small-scale actors, low
probability events and the cross-scale implications of rapidly
evolving technologies" they suggest employing an approach
borrowed from biology.
In evolutionary biology, the most robust and resilient
systems are those which exhibit diversity, flexibility,
redundancy and adaptability to cope with unknown threats.
"Rather than seek to design robust institutions and
strategies that may fare well only against specified futures,
risk measurement and management professionals would benefit from
imitating how evolution has dealt with unknowable challenges,"
the researchers urged.
"This approach shifts ... policy options away from optimal,
often brittle solutions that require accurate predictions in
favour of resilient solutions that can be adapted in response to
new information and experiences."
There is nothing new in the idea that the best strategies
are the ones which maximise flexibility and adaptability. The
concept is central to John Maynard Keynes' theory about
investment in the "General Theory of Employment, Interest and
Money" (1936) and Frank Knight's theory about the role of the
entrepreneur in "Risk, Uncertainty and Profit" (1921).
It is central to the idea of defence in depth employed by
the designers of nuclear power plants. It has been taught for
decades in business schools as real options theory.
It is essential to the strategy of successful traders: no
investor should ever put on a large position without knowing how
they would get out of it and preferably having several options
for doing so. Traders and executives look for real options and
natural hedges to protect them against an uncertain future.
Flexibility, adaptability and options are central to
success. Systems, organisations and individuals that adapt and
evolve survive. Those which cannot or do not die.
None of this is meant to disparage the work that forecasters
do or suggest it is not valuable. Forecasts can tell us a lot
about simple systems in the short term. Even for longer time
horizons and complex systems, building forecasts can enforce
intellectual discipline and consistency, sharpen our thinking
about causal relationships, and help us focus on risks and
opportunities.
But it is a powerful reason to be humble about our
predictive abilities and realise the best way to face an
uncertain future is to focus on creating flexible, adaptive and
innovative systems, avoiding rigidity, rather than simply
throwing money and effort at ever more complex forecasting
systems.
I can't remember what 30-year currency forecast we provided
back in the late 1990s. At the time, the taka was trading around
42 to the U.S. dollar. Almost twenty years later it is
trading at nearly 80. I still have no idea where it will be in
ten years time. And I've learned not to worry about it.
