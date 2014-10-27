CHICAGO Oct 27 U.S. drugstore chain Rite Aid
Corp will ban Apple Inc's new electronic
payments service in its 4,572 stores as it commits to joining a
consortium of other large retailers developing a rival payments
system.
Retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Target Corp
, Kohl's Corp have all refused to accept Apple
Pay at their stores.
Apple Pay, which was unveiled in September, is a mobile
payment app that allows consumers to buy things by simply
holding their iPhone6 and 6 Plus devices up to readers installed
by store merchants.
The rival system, called Current C, is being developed by
Merchants Customer Exchange (MCX), a consortium of merchants
that includes Rite Aid and CVS.
Rite Aid stopped accepting Apple Pay last week. Spokeswoman
Ashley Flower said the company is continually evaluating various
forms of mobile payment technologies.
On Sunday, the New York Times reported that Rite Aid and CVS
Health Corp had refused to accept Apple Pay.(nyti.ms/1rJ2RsA)
CVS did not immediately respond to queries seeking comment.
"I think these two retailers - Rite Aid and CVS - have
committed contractually to MCX," said Nick Holland, senior
analyst, payments, Javelin Strategy & Research.
"I believe there was an exclusivity agreement ...which means
that as part of the MCX consortium that was your point-of-sale
mobile payment network."
(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing
by David Gregorio)