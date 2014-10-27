(Adds company comments, analyst comment, details, background)
By Nandita Bose and Nathan Layne
CHICAGO Oct 27 Some large U.S. retailers are
refusing to use Apple Inc's new electronic payments
service as they commit to developing a rival payments system
that would bolster their profits by eliminating credit card
transaction fees.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is among the roughly 50 big
retailers that have chosen not to accept Apple Pay, along with
Rite Aid Corp and CVS HealthCorp.
They say they are working instead on developing their own
payment system, called Current C, through the Merchants Customer
Exchange (MCX) consortium.
The driving force behind developing a retailer-owned mobile
payment solution is to avoid paying credit card transaction fees
to card companies like Visa and Mastercard,
analysts said. Fees range between 2 percent and 3 percent of
costs per transaction.
""The economics and benefits of having your own payment
system is definitely one of the main reasons," said Hitesh
Sheth, chief executive of retail technology cybersecurity firm
Vectra Networks.
Apple did not immediately respond to queries seeking
comment. Mastercard criticized the move by CVS and Rite Aid,
saying it would limit the options of consumers.
"We are disappointed that both Rite Aid and CVS have decided
to block their customers from using the payment method of their
choice," Mastercard spokesman Jim Issokson said.
Apple Pay, unveiled just last month, is a mobile payment app
that allows consumers to buy things by simply holding their
iPhone6 and 6 Plus devices up to readers installed by store
merchants.
The retailers shunning Apple Pay have also refused to use
mobile payment systems like Google Wallet and Softcard.
Rite Aid stopped accepting Apple Pay last week at its 4,572
stores. Spokeswoman Ashley Flower said on Monday the company is
continually evaluating various forms of mobile payment
technologies.
CVS did not respond to queries seeking comment but a visit
to two CVS stores showed the NFC (Near Field Communications)
reader on which Apple Pay was used has been deactivated.
Wal-Mart spokesman Randy Hargrove said Wal-Mart is not
participating in Apple Pay at this point. It is focused instead
on MCX, as one of the heavyweights in the consortium.
Target said that it supports MCX but is also allowing users
to make online purchases through its mobile app using Apple Pay.
Antitrust experts said CVS and Rite Aid have the right to
drop a vendor if they believe they can save money by going
around the credit card companies and Apple, both of which will
take a piece of the action.
But they could run into antitrust trouble if they
coordinated on dropping Apple Pay and Google Wallet or if
someone else, perhaps a person working with CurrentC, organized
their decision to drop Apple and Google's payment services.
"If I was a regulator, I would want to take a look at that,"
said Peter Carstensen, who teaches antitrust at the University
of Wisconsin Law School.
(Additional reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington)