Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Dec 11 Drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Rite Aid Corp said on Friday the Federal Trade Commission had asked them for more information about Walgreens' proposed acquisition of its smaller rival.
The FTC's "second request" for information extends the waiting period required under antitrust rules to 30 days after the companies have provided the information.
Walgreens, the largest U.S. drugstore operator, said on Oct. 27 it would acquire the No. 3 chain Rite Aid for $9.4 billion.
The companies said they expected the deal to close in the second half of 2016. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
CARACAS, March 24 A Venezuelan auto assembly plant, MMC, hopes to restart output of Hyundai Motor Co vehicles by 2018 after a five-year halt due to a lack of dollars from the government to import parts, a company executive said in an interview.