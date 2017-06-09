PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 9 Regulatory authorities are set to advise blocking U.S. drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a report.
The companies have been waiting for a year-and-a-half for approval from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) since the initial offer made in 2015.
In that time, the closing date of the deal has been postponed repeatedly and the offer price reduced to $6.50 to $7.00 per Rite Aid share, down from $9.
The deal would have helped Walgreens widen its U.S. footprint and negotiate for lower drug costs. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
BRASILIA, June 22 Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, will invest $675 million to build a sixth U.S.-based polypropylene-production plant, the company said on Wednesday.