Sept 18 Rite Aid Corp, the third largest
U.S. drugstore chain, cut its full-year profit forecast for the
second time this year as lower margins from its pharmacy
business continue to eat into earnings.
Rite Aid shares fell nearly 9 percent in premarket trading
on Thursday after the company also shaved the top end of its
sales forecast.
Based upon current estimates for reimbursement rates and the
lower profits expected from new generics and generic drugs that
recently lost exclusivity, pharmacy business margins are
expected to fall, the company said.
Rite Aid cut its profit forecast to 22-33 cents per share
from 30-40 cents. It now expects sales of $26.0-$26.3 billion,
compared with its prior forecast of $26.0-$26.5 billion.
The company said second-quarter net income attributable to
shareholders quadrupled to $129.2 million and net sales rose 4
percent to $6.52 billion.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)