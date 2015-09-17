Sept 17 Drugstore chain operator Rite Aid Corp reported a 17.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by its $2 billion acquisition of pharmacy benefit manager EnvisionRx.

Net income fell to $21.5 million, or 2 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 29, from $127.8 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net profit was hurt by a $33.2 million loss on debt retirement and the acquisition of EnvisionRx announced in February.

Revenue rose to $7.66 billion from $6.52 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)