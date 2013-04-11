April 11 Rite Aid Corp posted its second consecutive quarterly profit on Thursday, as the third largest U.S. drugstore chain filled more prescriptions and sold more generic drugs, which carry higher profit margins.

Rite Aid, which trails Walgreen Co and CVS Caremark Corp in size and sales, recorded a profit of $123.1 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 2, compared with a loss of $161.3 million, or 18 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $6.46 billion from $7.15 billion a year earlier, when there was an extra week in the quarter. Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, fell 2 percent.