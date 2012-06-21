UPDATE 2-Peru says bid to detain fugitive ex-president stalled in U.S.
* Attorney general's office irked by govt alert on whereabouts
* Q1 loss 3 cents/share vs Street view loss 4 cents
* Revenue rises 1.2 pct to $6.5 bln, beats Street
* Trims FY 2013 sales forecast
* Shares up 5 cents in premarket trading (Adds share activity, prior forecast)
June 21 Rite Aid Corp reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and said its full-year loss might not be as deep as previously feared, helping send its shares higher in premarket trading.
The No. 3 U.S. drugstore chain now expects a net loss of 13 cents to 29 cents per share for fiscal 2013. Its prior forecast called for a loss of 13 cents to 31 cents per share.
Still, it trimmed its 2013 sales forecast to a range of $25.3 billion to $25.7 billion, from a prior estimate of $25.4 billion to $25.8 billion, as generic drug introductions are expected to crimp pharmacy sales.
For the first quarter the company reported a loss of $28.1 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a loss of $63.1 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 1.2 percent to $6.5 billion.
Analysts on average expected a loss of 4 cents per share on revenue of $6.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Rite Aid said it benefited from strong growth in same-store prescription sales in the quarter.
Rite Aid shares rose 5 cents to $1.22 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore and Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Viraj Nair and John Wallace)
* Attorney general's office irked by govt alert on whereabouts
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 Prince's early music catalog was made available across all streaming services on Sunday, almost a year after his death, and record label Warner Bros. said it planned to release two albums of new music from the pop funk musician in June.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 Prince's early music catalog was made available across all streaming services on Sunday, almost a year after his death, and record label Warner Bros. said it planned to release two albums of new music from the pop funk musician in June.