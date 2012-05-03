May 3 Rite Aid Corp on Thursday added $421 million to an existing 9.250 percent issue of senior guaranteed notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo, and Credit Suisse were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: RITE AID CORP AMT $421 MLN COUPON 9.25 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 101.25 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S Caa2 YIELD 8.962 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/15/2012 S&P TRIPLE-C SPREAD 704 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS