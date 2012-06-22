UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 Photography retail chain Ritz Camera & Image LLC filed for bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court early on Friday, less than three years after it emerged from its first bankruptcy.
The company, which was founded in 1918, was bought in a bankruptcy auction in 2009 by a group led by its top executive.
RCI, the group that included Ritz Camera President David Ritz, had entered a winning bid worth about $33.1 million for the chain's 375 stores.
David Ritz is the second generation of his family to run the company and had expanded the business with a series of acquisitions.
Last August, Los Angeles-based private equity firm Transom Capital Group said it had provided capital to the company.
The filing is among several companies that have filed for a "Chapter 22" petition this year. Twinkie maker Hostess Brands and family-style restaurateur Buffets Inc, are repeat filers.
The Beltsville, Maryland-based Ritz, which operates nearly 300 stores in 34 states, listed assets and liabilities of between $50 million and $100 million.
Its largest unsecured creditors include Nikon Inc, Sony Corp of America, Fuji Photo North America Corp, among others.
The case is In re: Ritz Camera & Image LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No:12-11868. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources