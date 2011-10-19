* Q3 adj EPS $0.24 VS est $0.21

* Q3 rev $190 mln vs est $185.3 mln

* Shares up 9 percent after mkt (Follows alerts)

Oct 19 - Network equipment maker Riverbed Technology Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by higher product revenue, sending its shares up almost 9 percent in extended trade on Wednesday.

Third-quarter net income rose to $19 million, or 12 cents per share, from $14 million, or 9 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 24 cents per share.

Revenue rose 28 percent to $190 million.

Product revenue grew 28 percent to $132 million.

Analysts on average had expected third quarter earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $185.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the San Francisco, California-based company closed at $22.52 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)