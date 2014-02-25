EU mergers and takeovers (March 20)
BRUSSELS, March 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 25 Hedge fund Elliott Management increased its offer for network gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc to $21 per share from $19 and said it would not increase the offer "in the absence of private diligence".
The new offer values Riverbed at about $3.36 billion.
The company rejected the earlier $3.08 billion offer on Jan. 15. (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
JERUSALEM/BEIJING, March 20 China's economy may be 35 times larger than Israel's, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping to use that to advantage during a three-day visit to Beijing as he looks to reorient Israel's economy towards Asia over Europe and the United States.
