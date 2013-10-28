Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Oct 28 Network equipment maker Riverbed Technology Inc reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong growth in its support and services business.
Riverbed's revenue increased to $262 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $219 million a year earlier.
Revenue in the support and services business rose 47 percent to $108.6 million.
Net profit fell to $3.8 million, or 2 cents per share, from $24.7 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Riverbed earned 26 cents per share.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.