Oct 28 Network equipment maker Riverbed Technology Inc reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong growth in its support and services business.

Riverbed's revenue increased to $262 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $219 million a year earlier.

Revenue in the support and services business rose 47 percent to $108.6 million.

Net profit fell to $3.8 million, or 2 cents per share, from $24.7 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Riverbed earned 26 cents per share.