* Q2 adj EPS $0.23 vs est $0.21

* Q2 rev $199 mln vs est $194 mln

* Expects Q3 adj EPS $0.25-$0.26 vs est $0.24

* Sees Q3 rev $214 mln-$219 mln vs est $209.7 mln

* Shares up 24 pct after market

July 24 Network gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc, which posted second-quarter results above Wall Street, forecast a better-than-expected third quarter, citing growth in its core wide area network (WAN) equipment business.

The company expects third-quarter earnings of 25 cents to 26 cents per share, on revenue of $214 million to $219 million.

Analysts were looking for earnings of 24 cents per share, on revenue of $209.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company on a post-earnings call with analysts said demand for its WAN optimization equipment, which contributes about 90 percent to total revenue, continued to be strong and that it had a strong pipeline in the third quarter.

Riverbed also announced a technology deal with Juniper Networks Inc, in which its peer would pay the company $75 million.

Juniper, which also reported second-quarter results above Wall Street estimates, will license Riverbed's data-traffic management gear Stingray.

Riverbed expects the payment to be recognized into revenue over four years beginning in the third quarter.

SECOND QUARTER TRUMPS STREET

Second-quarter net income rose to $18 million, or 11 cents per share, from $11.3 million, or 7 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company which makes WAN data optimization equipment, earned 23 cents per share.

Revenue for Riverbed, which counts Verizon and Merck among its customers, rose 17 percent to $199 million.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, on revenue of $194 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Riverbed shares, which have lost half their value in the past year, were up 24 percent at $18.07. They closed at $14.55 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)